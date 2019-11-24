Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda HORRIGAN. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that her family announce the death of Brenda Lee Horrigan, who passed away in Calgary, AB at the age of 62.



Brenda was born in Calgary and then moved to Victoria, BC with her family. She attended school in Vic West and Esquimalt. As an adult, she moved to Vancouver, BC and became a successful hairstylist. Brenda met her husband Bryan in Vancouver and they later moved to Calgary where she continued her career. She then started her own private Day Home at which she loved caring for the children.



Brenda had the best sense of humour and was the world's greatest auntie. She will always be missed but never forgotten.



She is survived by her husband Bryan McLaughlin; sisters, Judy (Brian), Wendy (Don), Patricia, Geraldine (Frank), Jackie (Rod); and brother, Tim. Brenda is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved so dearly. She was predeceased by her parents, Ray and Carmelita; sister Debra; and brothers, Dan, Kelly and Desmond.



A private Celebration of Life was held in Calgary and another will be held in Victoria in the new year.





