OLSON, Brenda M. June 26, 1949 - May 11, 2014 In loving memory of a wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. It's been five years since we lost you after your brave fight. Hard to believe. Not a day goes by where we are not reminded of your smile and beloved memories sharing time with family and friends. Our hearts are still broken but we know you are at peace. You are missed so much Camma. We love you to space and back. Till we meet again. Love Larry, Lisa, Kiera, Rob and Cindy.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 12 to May 13, 2019