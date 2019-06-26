Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Montgomery. View Sign Obituary

Brenda Maureen Montgomery was born in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan and passed away peacefully at her Victoria home. Brenda is survived by her children, grandchildren, and many friends and colleagues, who miss her greatly.



Brenda loved her work as a legal assistant, a career she pursued for the greater part of three decades, most recently at Hatter Thompson Shumka & McDonagh. She acquired her love of the law from her father, the late Harold P. Pick, QC, who put Brenda to work at a young age. Some of her fondest memories were of her beloved Yukon and Teslin Rivers, especially Johnsons Crossing. She adored Victoria, her adopted city, where she has been a fixture of the legal community for the past six years. She was active with the Maritime Museum and Craigdarroch Castle and was a tireless supporter of good causes.



Brenda was a unique and kind spirit who saw beauty in the world around her. She was a keen storyteller, an avid reader, a good listener with an eye for detail, and truly generous. Brenda loved good food and drink, preferring simple, fresh, well prepared dishes to haute cuisine with its tiny portions, molecular foams, and quail's eggs. Those whom Brenda befriended will remember her professionalism, unflinching honesty, and sly sense of humour.



There will be a private service for friends and family.

Published in The Times Colonist on June 26, 2019

