NELSON, Brenda Born on December 6, 1961 in Toronto, Ontario, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020 in the city of Victoria where she lived for the past 50 years. She will be missed by her husband of 31 years, Corey; her two children, Tanya and Bradley; and her grand-puppy Leo. Brenda is survived by her 2 brothers, Jim and Bud, 2 sisters, Sue and Sandy, and Corey's mother Peggy and brother Mark. And their families. Now with parents Fred & Kay Tresidder, father-in-law Ray & brother-in-law Barry and the beloved family cat Fudge. Brenda was a witty, smart, kind, and compassionate person, whose courage and positive attitude throughout her battle with cancer was inspiring. She loved crafting, boating, cooking, helping everybody else, and her children were her world. No service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com