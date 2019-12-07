Brent died suddenly on November 29 while doing what he loved most - hiking at Shawnigan Lake.
Happy, curious, devoted, well-read, well-travelled, and completely without pretension, he lived every day to its fullest. He loved the outdoors and birdwatching, and had an immense respect for the health of our natural environment. He will be missed.
A celebration in honour of Brent - outdoors of course - will be held in the spring.
Brent is survived by his wife Brenda Eaton and brother/sister-in-law, Charles and Helen Beach of Toronto.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 7, 2019