Brent D. EWING
May 04, 1942 - May 13, 2020
Passed peacefully at Victoria Hospice. Brent was the son of Dave and Eileen Ewing, long time Victoria residents. Brent is survived by his wife Margaret, son Scott, grandchildren Grace, Jordan, and sister Sheila. Brent was a real estate agent and retired from Bayshore Realty in 2005. VE7BD was also a devoted ham radio operator and was well respected in the local and world community. He attended Mount Doug High School. May he rest in peace.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
