ROWLAND, Brenton Frank "Brent" March 12, 1945 - September 3, 2019 Surrounded by his family, Brent passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019 in his 75th year. Brent, is survived by his wife of 53 years Marilyn; daughter Lisa (Stu); grandchildren: Dawn, Jenna and Dale, son: Gord (Janet); grandchildren Abby, Neva and Matthew; sister Sherry and brother Gary (Marge). Brent was born in Duncan, B.C. on March 12, 1945 to Blanche and Larry Rowland. He spent the majority of his life living and working on Vancouver Island. In 1964 Brent began logging for BCFP in Port Renfrew. He continued his logging career as a faller working for Timberwest, Gordon River division, and was able to take advantage of early retirement in 2001 at the age of 56. Brent developed many close friendships through his work and enjoyed staying in touch with his former coworkers. Brent's true passion was fishing and Port Renfrew was his happy place, spending summers fishing with friends and family. One of his greatest accomplishments was developing Botanical RV Resort in Port Renfrew, a place where his family and friends could gather and share his love of fishing and Port Renfrew. He always had time for a beer whenever someone stopped by and enjoyed sharing stories. Brent's second greatest passion was his grandchildren, always staying involved in their lives offering advice, guidance and support with everything they did. He was extremely proud of all of them. Please join us in a "Celebration of Life" for Brent on October 12, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00pm at the Cowichan Golf & Country Club.
