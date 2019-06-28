Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenton Robert Siddons. View Sign Obituary

SIDDONS, Brenton Robert Brent Siddons (B.R.) passed away at the South Health Campus in Calgary on June 24, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Brent will be lovingly remembered by his children Deron Brenton Siddons of New Jersey and Robert Leon Siddons of Singapore; his daughter-in-law Athena Siddons; his four grandchildren: Isabelle, Macon, Collin, and Theodor, all of New Jersey; his brother Rick Siddons and Suzanne of Ottawa and their daughter Julie of Edmonton; the Leibel family of Victoria; and best friend Ron Kirchen. He was predeceased by his parents Ivy and Frank Siddons, and his sister Sharon, all of Victoria. Brenton was born in Vancouver, BC on October 11, 1940. He was raised in Victoria, BC and started his family by marrying his high school sweetheart, Ellen Burrows (Fraser), in 1961. While raising their two sons, they moved throughout Canada while Brent advanced his skills as a commercial property developer. In 1972, the family settled in Calgary and Brent remained active in the commercial real estate community until he passed at the age of 78 years due to health complications. Brent will be remembered for his encyclopedic knowledge of all sports, his lifelong love affair with fishing, and being a devoted father. He played minor league baseball for the Victoria Transports and was known for his ferocious fastball. Brent will be missed. A Memorial Service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home (Prairie View Chapel, 1605 - 100 Street SE, Calgary) on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. To express condolences, please visit:





