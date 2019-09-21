AINSCOUGH, Brian Brian Ainscough was born June 7, 1933 in Victoria, B.C. and passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his wife Sybil and step-daughter Deborah. His family remembers him fondly and he will be missed by stepson Mike Spector, stepdaughter Rachel Spector Bell, niece Mai (Len) Ainscough Pierce and nephew James (Kate) Trafford. After completing his studies in Oxford, England Brian moved to the West Indies. Throughout the 60's he was a Professor at the University of West Indies in Trinidad and met and married his wife Sybil. They returned to Canada in 1969 where they made their home at Florence Lake in Langford, B.C. In the latter years of Brian's life he will be remembered for his youthful spirit, yellow sports car, and his faithful dog and companion Scherzo. Forever in our Hearts, at his request there will be no service.





