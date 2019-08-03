Brian Bernard Lawless, aged 84, passed away peacefully Sunday July 28 at his home in Victoria, B.C. He is survived by his loving wife Eileen (nee Gilmour); 7 children from his first marriage to Marie Teitge (nee Earthy); Christa Green (John), Mark Lawless, Celina Mason (Dexter), Michael Lawless, Bernard Lawless, Daniel Lawless (Lynn), and Shaun Lawless (Maria Gruending); his 4 step-children Lynne Crabtree (Alan), Bobbie Jane Monfross, Michael Monfross, Colleen Monfross, Bruce Monfross (Suzann Gostovich); sister Velma Wilson, many grandchildren and other relatives and friends including his faithful and loving dog Odee. Brian was the youngest of 6 children, born and raised in Victoria and graduated from St. Louis College. He had a successful insurance, real estate and property management company (Town and Country Realty & Insurance) for many years in which he was actively involved until very recently. Brian is predeceased by his parents John and Constance Lawless, sisters Lois Shandley, Lucille Cownden, Mavis Cownden, brother David Lawless and step-son Tiger Monfross. Brian was an active member of the Catholic church, Knights of Columbus and Victoria Real Estate Board. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Parish, 4049 Gordon Head Road, Victoria BC, on Wednesday August 7th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a tea. In lieu of flowers please send donations to your local SPCA.
Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019