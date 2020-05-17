MALIN, Brian Charles May 14, 1937 - February 6, 2020 We are very saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, on February 6, 2020 in Warwick, England. Brian Malin was born in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, the only child of Charles and Gwendoline Malin. After completing schooling at Leamington College, he joined the RAF. Before moving to Canada, he worked at Benford Cement Mixers, Warwickshire County Offices and then joined the probation service, moving to Grimsby, Lincolnshire. In 1969, with his family, he emigrated to Canada, first to Salt Spring Island and then on to Victoria. After several years in Terrace, he returned with his family to Victoria where he retired in 1997. Throughout his working life in Canada, he remained with the probation service and, at his retirement, he was Local Director for Saanich. Our father was a regular contributor, often in partnership with our mother, to the Letters to the Editor section of the Victoria Times Colonist. His letters covered a wide range of issues, from unfettered development damaging Victoria's heritage to the distortions and silencing caused by political correctness. He was a man steadfast in his opinions which he developed on the basis of life experience, voracious reading and enquiry and balanced analysis. He had no time for hypocrites, and had an uncanny ability to know when he was being told an untruth, or a half truth, and to reset the conversation in reality. Our father's love of literature, of nature, genealogy, geography and history, to name just a few of his interests, find loud echoes in the interests of his children and grandchildren. He had deep commitment to guide those important to him and was always ready to offer support and considered advice. After our father's retirement, our parents split their time between Victoria and the United Kingdom. In recent years, health issues and a centre of gravity based more towards Europe in terms of children and grandchildren meant that our parents were focussed on the United Kingdom. Although our father loved the gentle beauty and rich history of England, he yearned to be able to return to British Columbia. In the past year, he began to be failed by his health and, more poignantly, he was failed by England's health service and he left us on February 6, 2020. Brian Malin is survived by our mother, Thelma Malin (née Dixon), whom he met in 1959 on tennis courts near Royal Leamington Spa and married in 1963, and his children Sam Malin and Sarah Decrombecque - and Violet Henry (a member of the Tsartlip First Nation), a dear foster - near adoptive - sister to Sam and Sarah, and also by his many grandchildren. His departure was premature despite his advancing years and health issues, but right up to February 6 of this year he deployed his sharp mind and his well-known wit and good humour with his wonted alacrity. His considered guidance, constructive criticism and intelligent reflections, his endless support for his family and his profound wit are sorely missed and will be forever warmly recalled. Until we meet again. To make a donation in our father's memory please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/raising-funds-in-memory-of-brian-charles-malin
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 19, 2020.