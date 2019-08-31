Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Clunie. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

CLUNIE, Brian K July 31, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family, Brian passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019, in his 76th year. He is survived by his wife Carolyn of 53 years also known as his "charming bride" (as he always introduced her), son Warren (Michaela), daughter Valerie (Kevin), 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and his brother Ian (Delores). He was predeceased by his parents, and many other aunts and uncles. Brian was born and raised on the Prairies and moved to BC when he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18. He took great pride in his 22 years of service and later in life, enjoyed working at Gorge Vale Golf Course where he was a member for 33 years and played countless rounds of golf with great friends. Brian was a huge sports enthusiast and could often be found watching a game of some sort on TV (or multiple games at once). He was a loyal Montreal Canadiens fan, often sporting their logo proudly, and when baseball was in season, enjoyed watching games at the local parks at which he previously coached both his children's teams or umpired games behind the plate. Brian was a man of integrity; his word meant everything to him as did his family, who loved him dearly. He will forever be in our hearts. At Brian's request, there will be no service or Celebration of Life.







