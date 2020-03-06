Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian David Watt. View Sign Obituary

WATT, Brian David It is with great sadness we announce the passing of the World's Greatest Man, Brian David Watt, born on August 26th, 1941. He passed peacefully at home on February 25th, 2020 surrounded with the love of his special girls. Brian will be remembered for his love of hockey and passion for wood working. Loved and adored by all who knew him, he touched many hearts with his laughter, compassion and understanding. Brian always looked forward to family reunions in Yellow Grass, Saskatchewan, surrounded by his large family and many laughs. His love for the ocean came from the Navy and submarines, running his own commercial fish boat (KIKI B), retiring from Federal Fisheries on the Tanu. Brian was married 52 years to the love of his life Susan Watt who survives him. He is also survived by his sister Janis, daughter Vikki (Precious), son Blair, granddaughters Taylor, Jessi and Evie, grandson Jensen, 3 great-granddaughters Paisleigh, Kinnleigh and River and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We want to send out a very special thank you to Dr. Gordon Christie, you went above and beyond for him with all your support and kindness. In lieu of flowers the family would request donating to Canadian Blood Services. (Photo compliments of Glen Cochrane, a life-long friend. Brian and Glen shared many moments together since the KIKI B. )





