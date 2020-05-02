DEXTER, Brian Duckett On April 26, 2020 after a brief illness Brian died in the Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Brian is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Cathy; sons, Sean and Paul; grandchildren Kaelyn and Kyle; their mom, Dawn; Brian's brother, Harry; and numerous relatives in the U.K. Brian pursued a career in the health field, which he loved, as well as the people he worked with. Thanks to Doctors Paul Keith, Richard Kennedy and Linda Wilson for their wonderful care they provided. A special thank you to Linda (RN) and to all the staff as well as the switchboard and office staff. Big hugs to all those who kept Cathy's spirits up with friendship, emails, food and through these tough times of isolation. Find peace my love, rest Dad, sleep Grandpa, in time our broken hearts will mend, our tears will dry but our love and memories will never end. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPH foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 2 to May 4, 2020.