HOBBS, Brian Edgar Our beloved Brian passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Brian will be deeply missed by his family: Donna (married June 5, 1965), Brent, Charlene, Bradley; and Brian's in-law children: Joanne and Robin. Grandpa Brian will be remembered affectionately by Connor and Cameron Hobbs (Kelowna, BC), Marissa and Gavin Kerr (Calgary, AB), and Maddex Hobbs (Collingwood, ON). Brian's brother, Grant Hobbs, passed away in 2017. Brian's birth took place in Edmonton, AB on December 31, 1940. He grew up in Lethbridge, AB, and Vancouver, BC, before settling in his home town of Victoria, BC. Brian was a graduate of Oak Bay High School (class 1958). He chose Sales and Marketing for his career in which he served many years as Director of Advertising for the Victoria Times Colonist. Throughout his working career, Brian was a strong supporter of community groups and non-profit agencies, serving on Boards and acting as a media advisor - including twenty years with the Victoria chapter of the United Way. All projects were reinforced by the community-focus and support of the Times Colonist. As a young lad, Brian learned to play golf at Uplands, and many years later, he served on the Board of Directors. For ten years, Brian enjoyed working as the Tournament Director for the Victoria Open and Canadian Tour-Pro-Am Golf Championships. In retirement, Brian enjoyed his love of golf, travel and gardening. Brian spent his "Golden Years" in the Okanagan Valley where he enjoyed the Okanagan Symphony and Chamber Music Kelowna -- serving the latter as a Director and later as President. Over Brian's lifetime, he gave 100 pints of blood to the Canadian Red Cross. Those who so wish, may make a donation in memory of Brian by visiting www.canadianredcross.ca. A private family service will be held in the Garden of Reflection in the Lakeview Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lake Country. Our family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Williams, Dr. Deepa Wadhwa and the Interior Health Palliative Care and Central Okanagan Hospice teams. To all who have given us expressions of sympathy, we thank you most sincerely.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.