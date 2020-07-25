WHITMORE, Brian George September 4, 1947 - July 10, 2020 Educator, raconteur, loving family member, and loyal friend, Brian succumbed to cancer in the hospital in which he was born, Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital, on Friday, July 10th. Left to mourn his passing are his loving wife, Elaine; his siblings Bob (Bernadette); Lee (Wendy); and Elaine Hebda (Richard); nieces and nephews. Brian completed his education in Victoria, graduating from Victoria High School in 1965 and obtaining his B.A. at the University of Victoria. He began studies in a Master's program in History at UVic, but soon realized it was teaching that interested him more than any other field. After receiving his teaching degree, he taught at Highrock Junior High School for two years. He was then asked to join the teaching staff at Spectrum Community School, where they were exploring new approaches to teaching high school students in the mid 1970s. At Spectrum, he found his niche as a teacher and mentor to students. He loved education and had a special connection with Spectrum and his students there. Many former students have commented that not only did he kindle their interest in the subject he was teaching, but they felt moved to embrace a love of knowledge as exemplified by Brian's own approach to learning. When it was decided to add a theatre to the Spectrum complex, Brian worked closely with the architect to make it into an optimal performance venue. After its completion, Brian was instrumental in developing the Technical Theatre and Media Arts programs, which are now thriving components of the Fine Arts offerings at Spectrum. Following his retirement from Spectrum in 2008, he worked to make a dream of his come to fruition, that of forming the Spectrum Alumni Association. Since its inception, he served as its president until illness recently forced him to step down. In addition to his post-retirement involvement at Spectrum, he became a sessional appointee in the UVic Faculty of Education, teaching students "how to teach", a role he found very rewarding. Brian was passionate about his family; his friends; history; music (gifted with an excellent tenor voice, he knew the words to just about every hit song played from the '60s and '70s); chess; his boat, the Marlaine; and Phutball. The latter, a football pool that expanded to nine members and became primarily a social group, was begun some 40 years ago as a way to compel Brian and his closest friends to keep in touch despite the demands of their separate careers. Witty and kind, encouraging and engaging, intelligent and provocative, Brian was all that and more. He will be very much missed by all who knew him. Brian was interred at a small family event at Ross Bay Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In recognition of Brian's commitment to education at Spectrum throughout his life, the Spectrum Alumni Association has graciously created a scholarship in Brian's name - the Brian Whitmore Memorial Scholarship. Donations are gratefully accepted for the scholarship through the Alumni Association website (spectrumalumni.com
). Brian would be pleased to know that supporting student education will be carried on in his name. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca