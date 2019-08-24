On Friday, August 16, 2019, Brian McLaren passed away peacefully at the age of 57 from cancer.
Brian was born on July 21, 1962 in Three Hills, AB. The family moved to Duncan soon after.
Brian was predeceased by mother Diana, sister Wendy and brother Ron. He is survived by father Lindsay (Donna), daughter Paige, granddaughter Leigh, sister in law Sandra, brother in law Clayton Edwards (Penny) and nieces, nephew, uncle, aunt and cousins.
No service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 24, 2019