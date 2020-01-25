It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Small announces his passing. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Shirley, daughters Carolyn (Rick), Patricia (Geoff) and son David, also grandchildren Michael, Jennifer (Kyle), Matthew, Heather and Spencer as well as two great-grandchildren, Haley and Adam. Brothers Roy (Marydale), Gary (Cathy), Carol (Pat) and Lynn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Victoria, he was a member of the Victoria Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees), he owned and operated the Esquimalt Bakery for 10 years and was the Manager of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce for 25 years, retiring in 1994. Brian was active over the years; he loved to curl, play tennis and golf. He also enjoyed many card games with family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:30 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 25, 2020