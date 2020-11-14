LEIGHT, Brian January 27, 1946-October 23, 2020 Raised in Stettler, Alberta, at the age of 20, Brian joined the RCMP where he was well respected and received the Medal of Bravery. An exceptional and compassionate horseman, he made his mark on horse racing as breeding farm manager at Jawl Brothers Farm and Orange Blossom Farm. Above all, he will be remembered for his lifelong friendships and loyalty. He is survived by his wife, Margie Leight, his son Gregory Tantrum and Anna Savage, the loving daughter he always wanted. Rest in peace Darling, Love Margie







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store