MILLWARD, Brian Lyle December 23, 1943 - June 10, 2020 Brian left us suddenly on June 10th, leaving behind his loving wife of 43 years, Gail. He is also fondly remembered by sisters-in-law Joan (Robert), and Janice; and mother-in-law Jean. He was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to parents F. Lyle and Marguerite. Brian enjoyed a career with the C.A.F., starting in Halifax and transferring to Victoria in 1980, where he retired in 1987. Brian enjoyed watching Star Trek, cooking, gardening, cruising with Gail and spending time on his computer, exploring everything from ancient aliens to the cosmos. He was very organized and was the "go-to" person for information. Brian will be remembered for his loyalty to friends, outgoing personality, laughter, love of learning, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Thank you to the staff on 4 South at Victoria General for their support, kindness, and compassion. In keeping with Brian's wishes, there will be no service.