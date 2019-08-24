McGREGOR-FOXCROFT, Brian Our husband and father, Brian, was called home to the Lord, Friday, August 16, 2019. He will be missed by his wife of 46 years, Florence; his daughters Miriam (Holger) and Kathleen. Brian served in the Canadian Forces for 13 years, earning his Canadian Decoration. He was a modern day Renaissance Man - historian, theologian, poet and first rate punster. He will be missed by family and friends from around the world. He loved walking in Nature and decried the heartless abuse of wildlife and the environment. We wish to thank the staff of Royal Jubilee Hospital Emergency: Dr. Spence and all the staff who provided the excellent care he received in the twelve hours he was there. Words cannot express the gratitude we feel. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Brian's name to the BCSPCA (Victoria Branch). Eternal rest grant to them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019