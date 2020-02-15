TEMPLE, Brian Meredith Passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in July 5, 1956 in Victoria, BC. Survived by his brother Frank Temple (Lee), nephew Matthew, niece Michelle and Buddy the cat. He will be greatly missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020