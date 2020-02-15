Brian Meredith Temple

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Meredith Temple.
Service Information
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y 1B4
(250)-385-4465
Obituary

TEMPLE, Brian Meredith Passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born in July 5, 1956 in Victoria, BC. Survived by his brother Frank Temple (Lee), nephew Matthew, niece Michelle and Buddy the cat. He will be greatly missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
logo
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 15 to Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.