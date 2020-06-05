Brian Michael JOHNSON
September 27, 1952 - June 02, 2020
Brian Johnson passed away peacefully in his home on June 2nd 2020. Brian was born on September 27, 1952 and grew up on the Saanich peninsula. After a career as a red seal carpenter and raising his 3 children, he spent his remaining years enjoying retirement. He was an avid gardener and he and his partner Ruth spent many hours (and years) transforming their backyard into a piece of paradise. He was also an accomplished woodworker, his favourite projects were refurbishing old furniture, and other wooden pieces to give them new life. His sense of humour and larger than life personality will be missed. He will be remembered fondly by many. He is survived by his partner Ruth, his children; Todd (Shala), Ginelle (Gord), Chad, and grandchildren Arys, Cassia and Bowen. No service, donations to the Heart and Stroke foundation in Brian’s memory would be appreciated.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
