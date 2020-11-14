Early in the morning of November 6 eight bells quietly rang out announcing the end of the watch. It was time for this mariner to leave his cancer behind and finally rest.
Brian Silvester was born into a sea-faring family. As a youth he fished the North Sea with his father in a Grimsby trawler. At the age of 16 he left home and apprenticed as a ship's officer in the Merchant Navy receiving his Master Mariner Certificate in 1963. The following year he took the examination of competency for Extra Master, something few in his field have done. Brian shipped around the world in the Merchant Navy and later, closer to shore, worked for the Canadian Coastguard. After 20 years at sea he took a job as coordinator and instructor of Nautical Training at Camosun College, a position he held for 28 years. Upon retirement he formed a partnership with Capt. Bob Kitching offering marine training at the Western Maritime Academy. In recognition for his service to the marine industry Brian was honoured with a Fellowship in the Nautical Institute.
Brian was an officer and a gentleman and a man of integrity. He was passionate about marine education and training and was often referred to as "the living legend." For his family, he was our anchor; steadfast and uniquely calming and reassuring. He leaves behind his beloved wife Cathy Converse, his children Paula (John) Mooney, Andy (Jen) Silvester, Christina Kess, his sister Wendy (Geoff) Elson, his grandchildren Michael Mooney and Lt(N) Matthew Mooney, Caitlyn and Sam Silvester, Malcolm and Max Caldwell, and his great-granddaughter Nadine Silvester.
A bursary has been set up in Captain Brian Silvester's name to be awarded to exemplary student's studying nautical training in British Columbia. Contact the Nautical Professional Educational Society of Canada at www.npesc.ca