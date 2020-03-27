Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Neil Bassett. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

BASSETT, Brian Neil July 1, 1932 - March 21, 2020 Brian passed away on March 21, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born in Victoria, BC, the son of Harold and Sheila. Brian was predeceased by his loving and devoted wife, Margaret of over 40 years. He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Lara (Jeremy) and grandchildren, Dylan and Marisa. A loving father also to daughter, Barbara (John) and sons, Allan (Kim) and Brent and grandchildren, Jason, Amy, Stacie and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ceylyn, Jessica, Connor and Mercedes. He also leaves half-sister, Theresa, brother-in-law, Ken, sister-in-law, Heather and nieces and nephews. Brian was a devoted husband and father. He was a hard worker throughout his life. He held many jobs in his youth and was a teacher for 33 years, beginning his teaching career in Trail, BC and then in Greater Victoria as a junior high science teacher at Oak Bay, Reynolds and Cedar Hill. His hobbies many, he loved family camping, gardening, canoeing and building many projects around the home. With a good memory, he could recount many a tale of old Victoria and had a keen interest in the city's history. He especially loved his BC camping in the Kicking Horse area among the mountains and trains. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital Extended Care Unit 1 for their first-class care these last few years. Brian has been buried at Royal Oak Burial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held at McCall Gardens at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at







