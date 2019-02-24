Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Patrick Granton. View Sign

GRANTON, Brian Patrick August, 5, 1936 - February 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Patrick Granton after his long battle with cancer. Brian will be fondly remembered by his wife and best friend Louise Granton, their children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and dear friends. He was always keeping us on our toes with his shocking sense of humor. Brian is survived by his sister and sister-in-laws, many nieces, nephew's and relatives. In the early 60s Brian started his career as a forerunner in computer technology, developing software in Ontario, he then moved to Victoria where he finished his career working as a senior project leader. Brian enjoyed many hobbies including carpentry, sailing, camping, fishing, hunting and he was an avid rock hound, collecting rocks from beaches, mountains, deserts and even a gravel pit that he dragged Louise to during their honeymoon. Along with rockhounding Brian spent many afternoons sailing around the Victoria waterfront, off of Oak Bay and as far as the Gulf Islands and Vancouver, on his beloved CAL20 sailboat. Brian and Louise spent most of their retirement enjoying themselves with friends and family in Yuma, Arizona and at their cabin at Lake Cowichan. The family is very grateful to their Doctors and to the wonderful nurses from Home and Community Care, also the Jubilee Patient Care Center staff, doctors, nurses and care aids who cared for Brian and helped ease his pain in his final weeks. At Brian's request there is no service being held. Instead his family has organized a celebration of life that will occur at Lake Cowichan this summer. Memorials may be given at





GRANTON, Brian Patrick August, 5, 1936 - February 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Patrick Granton after his long battle with cancer. Brian will be fondly remembered by his wife and best friend Louise Granton, their children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and dear friends. He was always keeping us on our toes with his shocking sense of humor. Brian is survived by his sister and sister-in-laws, many nieces, nephew's and relatives. In the early 60s Brian started his career as a forerunner in computer technology, developing software in Ontario, he then moved to Victoria where he finished his career working as a senior project leader. Brian enjoyed many hobbies including carpentry, sailing, camping, fishing, hunting and he was an avid rock hound, collecting rocks from beaches, mountains, deserts and even a gravel pit that he dragged Louise to during their honeymoon. Along with rockhounding Brian spent many afternoons sailing around the Victoria waterfront, off of Oak Bay and as far as the Gulf Islands and Vancouver, on his beloved CAL20 sailboat. Brian and Louise spent most of their retirement enjoying themselves with friends and family in Yuma, Arizona and at their cabin at Lake Cowichan. The family is very grateful to their Doctors and to the wonderful nurses from Home and Community Care, also the Jubilee Patient Care Center staff, doctors, nurses and care aids who cared for Brian and helped ease his pain in his final weeks. At Brian's request there is no service being held. Instead his family has organized a celebration of life that will occur at Lake Cowichan this summer. Memorials may be given at www.earthsoption.com Funeral Home Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services

5 - 831 Devonshire Rd

Victoria , BC V9A 4T5

(778) 440-8500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close