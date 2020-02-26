PERRY-WHITTINGHAM, Brian Brian was born near London, England on 21 January 1936 and passed away in Cowichan District Hospital, Duncan, B.C on 13 February 2020. Survived by his loving wife Rosslyn Eve and her children Gary, Allison and Keith Eve and their families and his children Charles and Natasha. Brian also leaves behind his brother Tony Perry-Whittingham and family. Celebration of Life will be held at H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020