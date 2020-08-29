WILSON, Brian Victor Passed away in his sleep August 24, 2020, at age 77. He was born February 14, 1943 in Kelowna, BC. Brian was born with a tough row to hoe. He went to Naramata Elementary school, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, O'Connell and HappyVale in Penticton. He moved to Victoria, lived on his own and worked for years at Goodwill Industries. It was while he was in Victoria that he became an advocate for the disabled - fighting for accessibility on sidewalks and buildings. Brian grew up with two brothers, Guy and Matt, and three sisters, Sandy Wilson, Elaine Peat (Tom) and Nonie Smith. He was much loved by his extensive family - notably Charles Donald and Brook Gaddes. He had many friends in Victoria where he had been living and the Okanagan where he grew up. He loved adventure and went with friends and family to rodeos, beer parlours, the Grand Old Opry, the Calgary Stampede, Disneyland and Australia. Throughout all the ups and downs he kept his sense of humour and deep wisdom. He is well loved. He was an independent, hard working and amusing brother, friend and uncle. You can see the movie about his life HE'S NOT THE WALKING KIND at nfb.ca
. There will be no formal funeral but rather smaller gatherings to raise a toast in his honour and with love for a remarkable life well lived. Please remember him with kind gestures and thoughtfulness towards disabled persons.