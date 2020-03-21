Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Britta Kuntze. View Sign Obituary

Britta Kuntze was born on 5 January 1932 in Miele, in the heather fields just north of Hanover Germany, to Rudolf Hintze, a Forester, and Marie Hintze, an artist.



Her early childhood was reportedly idyllic, filled with art, music and exploration.



With the onset and then eventual end of World War 2, life took a more difficult turn. She lost 2 brothers to the war, Andreas and Martin. She found solace in music, singing with the city choir, the Celler Stadtkantorei.



At 18, she found an opportunity to work as an Au-pair in Uppsala Sweden.



Britta returned to Germany and enrolled in one of the first programs to educate dieticians in Germany and subsequently also earned certification as a Nutritionist. In her career, Britta worked in Celle, Lahr, as well in Paris at a cancer institute.



In 1967 Britta first met her future husband Libert Kuntze. They were married in Wienhausen near Hanover on 27 May 1969 and subsequently moved to Port Edward, a small fishing village near Prince Rupert, Canada. They subsequently moved to Qualicum Beach on Vancouver island and eventually to Victoria in 2011.



Libert passed away in Victoria in 2016. Britta is survived by Johann of Victoria, his wife Julie and their daughter Kyla, as well as Andreas of Vancouver, his wife Rosella and their 2 children Mattias and Isabella.



She is also survived by her brother Rudolf and his wife Jutta who live in Germany, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Britta will be interred in Victoria, BC. Funeral services will be postponed to a later date.

Britta Kuntze was born on 5 January 1932 in Miele, in the heather fields just north of Hanover Germany, to Rudolf Hintze, a Forester, and Marie Hintze, an artist.Her early childhood was reportedly idyllic, filled with art, music and exploration.With the onset and then eventual end of World War 2, life took a more difficult turn. She lost 2 brothers to the war, Andreas and Martin. She found solace in music, singing with the city choir, the Celler Stadtkantorei.At 18, she found an opportunity to work as an Au-pair in Uppsala Sweden.Britta returned to Germany and enrolled in one of the first programs to educate dieticians in Germany and subsequently also earned certification as a Nutritionist. In her career, Britta worked in Celle, Lahr, as well in Paris at a cancer institute.In 1967 Britta first met her future husband Libert Kuntze. They were married in Wienhausen near Hanover on 27 May 1969 and subsequently moved to Port Edward, a small fishing village near Prince Rupert, Canada. They subsequently moved to Qualicum Beach on Vancouver island and eventually to Victoria in 2011.Libert passed away in Victoria in 2016. Britta is survived by Johann of Victoria, his wife Julie and their daughter Kyla, as well as Andreas of Vancouver, his wife Rosella and their 2 children Mattias and Isabella.She is also survived by her brother Rudolf and his wife Jutta who live in Germany, as well as many nieces and nephews.Britta will be interred in Victoria, BC. Funeral services will be postponed to a later date. Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close