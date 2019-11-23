Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brock A.N. PARROTT. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lions Den, Save on Foods Memorial Centre Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

Brock passed away peacefully with his wife Margie lovingly by his side. It was fitting that Brock left us on Remembrance Day, as he long, bravely battled his own wars, but always with a smile and a positive and determined outlook. Nothing held Brock back. Sadly, Brock's weakened immune system finally took its toll.



Predeceased by his parents, Harold and Rubymay and niece Paige Cameron, Brock leaves the love of his life and wife of 35 years, Margaret (Margie); sister Sherry (Larry); brother Brian ( Kelly); nephews Colin and Owen, niece Madeline, and many, many friends.



Born in Victoria, Brock spent his life here. Despite his frequent hospital sojourns, he lived his life to the fullest. He was active in and supported the local community, including theatre and cultural attractions. But his devotion to local sports teams defined him. Brock was well known and loved at virtually all major sports venues in town. He was also an unwavering Leafs fan, but waited in vain for another cup. Brock pursued his love of sports by earning a spot as the coxswain for Canada's National 8's rowing team. Unfortunately, this was the year they were destined for the boycotted Moscow Olympics.



With Margie's unwavering support he travelled across Canada by train, to Margie's homeland, Scotland, and to a number of baseball training camps. But perhaps his most exciting trip was to Las Vegas where he and Margie escaped to be married!



Brock and his family would like to offer a very heartfelt thank-you to the legion of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers (especially those in the Renal unit and on 4 South at R.J.H.) and Medi-Van and Handy-Dart drivers, who were all so instrumental in making Brock's life as robust as it could be. As per his wishes, Brock donated his body to UBC to advance medical research.



A celebration of Brock's life will be held Sunday December 8th at 2:00 p.m. at the Lions Den, Save on Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Renal Unit at R.J.H. through the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.

