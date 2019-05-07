Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brodie Randolph Johnson. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

JOHNSON, Brodie Randolph Brodie passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, following a brave battle with brain cancer (and for the record, he did not lose his battle - the cancer died with him, so technically it was a tie). He is survived by his wife and love of his life Kim; daughters, Sidney and Kiley; loving parents Randy and Linda; grandma, Beth Friesen; sister, Deidre (Ryan); nieces, Evelyn and Rose; nephew, Samuel; brother, Marty; special in-laws, Joe and Vivien Stott (the Immigrants); brother-in-law, Brad; nieces, Belle and Piper; nephew, Bowen; loyal dog, Swiffer as well as numerous other relatives and loved ones. Brodie lived large, loved fiercely, and always had a smile to share. Ever the prankster, Brodie loved to laugh and make others laugh, from his hilarious songs sung around the campfire, to his reputation at Dockyard for ensuring ladder safety. He was lucky enough to have two years to live like he was dying, and he took advantage of every day and all his credit card travel rewards. He enjoyed many, many things - among them craft beer, camping, playing guitar, singing, hockey, free beer, slow pitch, travelling the world, brewery tours, brewery t-shirts, cold beer, breakfast sandwiches, Hawaiian shirts, hot sauce, and above all, his family. He despised lima beans, shoddy wiring, being hungry, running out of beer, and brain tumors. Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the exceptional staff and volunteers at Victoria Hospice, who provided much more than nursing care, but also provided a peaceful and compassionate environment for Brodie (and his family and friends) during his transition from this life to the next. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Brodie's name can be made to Victoria Hospice, Red Cross Home Equipment Loan Program, or your favorite watering hole, where you are requested to enjoy a few and tell stories of the great Brodie Johnson. Celebration of Life to be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 7 to May 8, 2019

