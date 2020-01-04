STREETON, Brook Nicholas October 25, 1990 - December 22, 2019 On December 22nd Brook's life was taken in a tragic work-related boating accident. We are devastated by his loss. He was just 29 years old. Brook was born and raised in the Comox Valley on a rural family property where he could roam to his heart's content. From an early age, Brook chose his own path through life, unique and empathetic. He was extremely creative and experimented with many art forms from drawing, to sculpting in a number of materials (including mud, if that was all he had to work with), to stone carving, to felting and more. Brook was a little bit poet, a lot actor, had eclectic taste in music and a prodigious vocabulary, which he used to great effect. He enjoyed walking in the rain, watching movies, meeting friends for coffee and computer games or swimming in the river on a hot summer's day. He spent many hours working on projects with his dad or discussing almost anything with his mom. His concern for the environment was deep and sincere and led him to try to limit his own impact on the planet. He was a wonderful, intelligent, and complex person of whom we are extremely proud. All who knew him have lost a shining light in their lives. Brook will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by his parents Michael and Teresa Streeton, brother Matthew (fiancé Emma), Grandpa Bob, Nana Rose and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Courtenay Baptist Fellowship Church, 2963 Lake Trail Road, Courtenay BC.
