COOKE, Bruce Armstrong July 29, 1922 - July 28, 2019 A lifelong resident of Vancouver Island, born and living most of his years in Victoria. His Vic High yearbook reads, "When you see this lad gazing out the window you know that he is far out to sea in that beautiful cruiser he just launched. Smooth sailing, mate." He designed and built many houses and buildings around Victoria through his business, Bruce Cooke Construction. He was the recipient of 6 Canadian Housing Design Council Awards for his work. His volunteerism included the design and construction of the original buildings at Kingswood Girl Guide Camp near Beaver Lake. After an early retirement he fulfilled his love of travel, logging many miles in his beloved "orange crate" VW bus with his first wife Doris, who predeceased him in 1992. His later travels with his second wife Sybil included cruises in many parts of the world. He will be best remembered as kind and giving; a true gentleman, and the very definition of a loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa and GG! He is survived by his wife Sybil, his daughter Ellen and Stu Dale of Kelowna, his daughter Diane and Peter Siebolts of Qualicum Beach, his grandson Gordon and Amy Dale, Reese & Ryan of Flat Rock, MI and his grandson Jeff and Trisha Dale, Cameron & Kyle of Kelowna. Thanks to his care family; the staff at Luther Court and companion, Gloria Scott who have cared for him for the past 3 years. A celebration of life will be held at Luther Court, 1525 Cedar Hill X Road at 2:00 pm on August 7th, 2019. A donation to Luther Court Society may be made in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered at www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019