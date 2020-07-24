CRAWFORD, Bruce Bruce Crawford passed away on June 21, 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. He was predeceased by his parents Maurice and Glennys Crawford and his sister Anne Crawford. He is mourned by his wife Terry and his sister Joy Smith (Chris). Bruce was born in Victoria in 1943. He attended Victoria High School and the University of Victoria. He earned at Ph.D in Zoology (Cell and Developmental Biology) from the University of Washington and an MD from UBC. He was hired as a Professor by the Faculty of Medicine at UBC and became an excellent and beloved teacher. He was also proud to have participated in the Canadian Space Program for several years. However, he always longed to come home to Victoria and when the Island Medical Program opened in 2004 he transferred over to UVic, setting up the anatomy teaching and participating in the teaching of medical students across the province by video conferencing. The first class at UVic created the Bruce Crawford Teaching Award in 2006 to show their appreciation for his excellence and dedication to teaching. Bruce's other interests included flying and scuba diving, and he and Terry travelled annually for many years to Rarotonga, Cook Islands, where they dove and later snorkelled and enjoyed the local life style. Bruce was a kind and honourable man, and he will be greatly missed by his family and cherished friends. Due to COVID-19, there will be no gathering of friends. Please raise a glass to him instead. No flowers please, but if you wish, make a donation to a charity of your choice. We would like to thank Dr M Miles and the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital for their excellent care.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store