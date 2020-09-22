GRADY, Dick Bruce Dickson (Dick) Grady slipped away on September 12th at the age of 92. Dick leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years Berta (Hards), children Colin (Leslie), Louise, Tom (Rosalyn) and James (Susannah) and ten grandchildren: Jocelyn, Simone, Fergus, Graeme, Stuart, Michael, Elizabeth, Emma, Hugh and Trevor. Dad was born in Nelson BC, the only child of Alfred Bruce and Jessie Gertrude (Dickson). The family settled in Vancouver's West Point Grey area where Dick attended Queen Mary, Lord Byng High and then went on to complete his Forestry degree at UBC (Class of '52) and meet Berta Grady on campus. Dick and Berta were married at Knox United Church in 1954 and had Colin and Louise in tow by the time they moved to Dunbar in 1958. They were transferred north to Prince George for Dad's work as a lumber broker, but they were glad to return to Vancouver and the Dunbar area, where Tom and James were born. In 1968 the family moved to West Point Grey and enjoyed a great life together in this beautiful area with many valued friends and good neighbours. Dick had a long and successful career in the forest industry, maintaining ties to UBC and Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He joined The B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught's Own) Reserve early in his life and was active in both social and military activities, retiring with rank of Major. He was also an active member of the WPG Residents' Assoc. In retirement, Dick and Berta travelled extensively. Dad was an avid gardener, handyman and WPG lawn bowler, and was always ready to lend a hand to anyone. Dick will be remembered as a handsome, charming, thoughtful and fun-loving husband, a great dancer and a caring and supportive father. In keeping with COVID-19 mandate there will be a private family service only.







