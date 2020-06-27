SCHULTZ, Bruce Frederick William It is with great sadness that we share our loss of Bruce Frederick William Schultz, a wonderful, kind, gentle and loving husband, father and grandfather. Bruce passed away at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, BC June 20, 2020 at the age of 89 after a lengthly battle with parkinson's disease. He leaves to mourn, his loving wife Elaine of 61 years, adoring daughters Charmaine Britton, Cheryl Schultz and precious granddaughter Tiffany Britton, dear sisters Ruby Morris, Vancouver, BC, Shirley Norris, Vancouver BC, and Joy Selmes (Danny) of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, along with many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was predeased by his parents Fred and Daisy Schultz, sister Betty McFarlane, Harris, SK. sister Frieda coben, Saskatoon, SK. and brother Dale from Vancouver, BC. Bruce was born in Delisle, Saskatchewan, January 23, 1931. Bruce farmed in the Lac Vert, Saskatchewan district until his retirement in 1984. Bruce and Elaine loved fishing, dancing, camping, family get togethers and wintering in their R.V. in Palm Springs, Calif area and just being together. Their love for each other was so apparent. A special thank you to Gary Gargus for his excellent care and friendship. He was always able to bring a smile to Bruce's face. In addition, our family would like to thank Dr. Ted Rosenberg and team for the wonderful and compassionate care and attention given to Bruce. Rest in peace, dear one. No service by request. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.