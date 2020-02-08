Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Gordon Beck. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 View Map Obituary

BECK, Bruce Gordon 1963 - 2020 Passed away February 4, 2020 at the age of 56. He was the son of Margaret and Harold Beck and loving husband to Laura. He leaves behind his cherished children Trevor and Meghan as well as his sister Janet and brother Marshall (Katie). He will be missed by the extended Beck and Krueger families, friends and workmates. Bruce was a talented, skilled and meticulous mechanic. Virtually a self-taught engineer, he was deeply curious about the workings of all things physical. He was capable of great insight and eloquence but favored groan-inducing humour. His impressive creativity was nowhere better expressed than in his practical jokes. He had a love for the outdoors, nature and adventure. Bruce loved a challenge, especially to help a friend in need, but was, above all, a devoted husband and father. "A brilliant mind gone too soon." A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services (4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria). In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC Mental Health Foundation would be greatly appreciated.







