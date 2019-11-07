Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Hill. View Sign Obituary

HILL, Dr. Bruce Maxwell November 7, 1932 - November 2, 2019 Bruce Hill died peacefully at Mount Saint Mary Hospital listening to Beethoven, whose music he loved. He is survived by his wife, Norma, and sons Michael Hill (Pamela) and Douglas Hill. He was predeceased by his son, David, who died in 2010. Bruce was also loved by his stepson, Ernie Kidd, and stepdaughter, Tricia Maclean and her partner, Tom Wilson. Bruce had eleven grandchildren - seven Americans and four Canadians. Bruce was born in Calgary, Alberta, and earned a degree in medicine in 1958 from the University of Alberta in Edmonton. He had many good stories of his family practice in California. He later specialized in anaesthesia and enjoyed his work in the operating room at Tri City Hospital in Vista, California. When he retired he returned to Canada, settling in Victoria where he enjoyed theatre, opera, art, dining out, entertaining, family, friends, duplicate bridge, and his many travels with Norma. Friends are invited to share memories of Bruce with the family on Sunday, December 22, at the family home in the Landmark at an open house between 1pm and 4pm. The family is planning a memorial gathering at Gordon Creek in August. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or to Mount Saint Mary Hospital where Bruce received wonderful care.





