Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce S. LLOYD. View Sign Obituary

Our remarkable brother/uncle was an integral part of many lives. His creative determination turned a VW beetle into an ATV, a school bus into a camper, an old fridge into a salmon smoker and two acres of blackberries into a beautiful landscape where goats, dogs, sheep, fish, chickens and humans thrived.



Flying in Canada's north and skiing were vital pursuits in his pre-injury life. Friends, farming and fishing took over post-injury. Bamfield was an important part of Bruce's life for many years, where friends and family had great adventures fishing with him. Bruce was renowned for his smoked salmon, his generosity, his many friends and his ability to do virtually anything.



Bruce passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. He was an inspirational person; we will miss but never forget him. A celebration of his life will be held Dec 23. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the BC Paraplegic Association. Special thanks to Lessa Behnsen for her excellent end of life care for Bruce.

Our remarkable brother/uncle was an integral part of many lives. His creative determination turned a VW beetle into an ATV, a school bus into a camper, an old fridge into a salmon smoker and two acres of blackberries into a beautiful landscape where goats, dogs, sheep, fish, chickens and humans thrived.Flying in Canada's north and skiing were vital pursuits in his pre-injury life. Friends, farming and fishing took over post-injury. Bamfield was an important part of Bruce's life for many years, where friends and family had great adventures fishing with him. Bruce was renowned for his smoked salmon, his generosity, his many friends and his ability to do virtually anything.Bruce passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. He was an inspirational person; we will miss but never forget him. A celebration of his life will be held Dec 23. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the BC Paraplegic Association. Special thanks to Lessa Behnsen for her excellent end of life care for Bruce. Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close