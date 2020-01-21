It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Bruce Woodcock. Bruce was born and raised in Victoria (Cordova Bay). He graduated from Claremont High School and went on to get a diploma in business from Camosun College. He entered the Solar Energy business where he excelled in sales and continued in this field for the remainder of his life. Bruce was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. He leaves behind his wife Joanne, daughter Jessica, grandson Cooper, parents Norm and Donna, siblings Barry, Ian and Maureen, several nieces and nephews, many friends and his beloved dog Moose. A celebration of life will be held February 15, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at the Masonic Hall at 679 Goldstream Ave., Langford B.C. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alberta Dachshund Rescue. https://www.albertadachshundrescue.com
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020