SCOTT-POLSON, Bryan B. After a long valiant battle with cancer, Bryan peacefully passed with loving wife Joyce by his side. Bryan leaves his three daughters Terri (Doug), Renee (Butch), Melinda (Ralph), 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sister Sharon (John), and many nieces and their families. Known to all as "the man of 1000 stories" his memories and tales will be sadly missed. The family would like to send a special thank-you to the caring & compassionate staff at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Peninsula Home and Community Care. A celebration of life will be held at the Saanich Fairgrounds, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saanich Peninsula PCU.





