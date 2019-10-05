Bryan passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 64-years Doreen and survived by their children Michael (Kamala); Sandi (Andrew); grandchildren Mitchell and Taylor. Bryan was very active in the community with Jaycees, BC Tel, and later in his retirement with The Royal Colwood Golf Club. Many thanks to his wonderful caregivers, true Angels. Under their care, Dad was able to enjoy his final years in his beautiful home. A private family celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Times Colonist on Oct. 5, 2019