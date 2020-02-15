Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryce Gilmour Young. View Sign Service Information Piercy's-Mt. Washington Funeral Home 440 England Ave Courtenay , BC V9N2N1 (250)-334-4464 Obituary

YOUNG, Dr. Bryce Gilmour Born: Airdrie, Scotland June 5, 1933 Died: BC, December 31, 2019 Bryce received his medical degree from Glasgow University in 1962, after serving in the Royal Air Force. He pursued a career in psychiatry and practiced for over 40 years. He immigrated to Vancouver, Canada in 1965 with his first wife Liz and two young daughters, Lynn and Louise. He practiced in the Lower Mainland, and taught briefly at Simon Fraser University, then moved to Victoria in 1973. It was there that he met and married Denise, fathering Jason. He was highly regarded as an innovative leader in psychiatric care. One of the many programs he helped shape was Day Therapy Program at the Eric Martin Pavilion. It was there, in 1980, he met Charl (Charlotte), the Occupational Therapist on the team of 5. They married in 1983 and moved to Piers Island, living there full-time for 3 years before having their son Brodie. Following his birth, they lived part time in Victoria. Eventually they had managed to return to the island, living where Bryce was most at home and happiest. He was a man of vision, humour, strength, and strong opinions. He was an artistic remodeler who never finished a home, but who convinced us that demolishing a wall was no great task. He rejected social conventions and was always ready to discuss grand ideas and philosophies. He taught us to separate 'person from behaviour', to always be in 'learning mode - not judging' and to 'stay in today'. He was a source of love, and irritation at times, to those around him. We remember lots of singing, travel, adventures, and crazy house building moments. Life was never dull with Bryce. He is predeceased by his son Neil, (died shortly after birth) and his brother Tom. He is survived by his wives, his children, his grandchildren, Sadie, Max, Neko, Owen and Isaac, and his brother's family in Australia. After a long struggle with cognitive decline, he was relieved to gain approval for Medical Assistance in Dying. In his last few weeks he was noble and gracious, giving love and forgiveness freely. He died peacefully surrounded by those he loved. Prior to his death he received many beautiful emails and calls from his family and friends. We thank everyone who reached out to us in those last few days. Thank you to Dr. Barbara Roback, Dr. Stephanie Green, Dr. Jonathan Reggler, and to the many other physicians who helped him in his last years. He had an immense presence and affected many lives. He was loved, and now is missed. A private scattering of his ashes will be performed by his family. Please join us in remembering Bryce by visiting his memorial at







