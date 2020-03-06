BARKER, Byron H. October 29, 1927 - February 23, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Byron was born near Bredenbury, SK, the youngest of nine children. He is predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Homer, son Robert and granddaughter Abbigail. He is survived by his loving wife who was by his side for 72 years, Beth (nee Elizabeth Tonks). Byron is also survived by children Theresa, Leanne (Tony), Margaret, Rick (Lynette), Anthony and Catherine, 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Byron and his parents arrived on the coast in 1945 and settled on Discovery Island off Oak Bay. After two years on Discovery Island, Byron attended Victoria College in the pre-med program. There he met and fell in love with fellow student Beth. They were married in Port Alberni in 1950. After a stint in Cumberland and Tofino as teacher and principal respectively, Byron started at Central Junior High School in 1956 as the typing teacher. Shortly thereafter he became a math teacher and was head of the math department for many years. While at Central, Byron started the Chess Club, produced and directed many award winning student plays and brought in the first Apple computers to the district in the early 70's. Near the end of his career he also learned and taught French. Other school activities included badminton and the school newspaper. Throughout his working career Byron loved to play golf, go boating with his wife and family and attend the Dixieland Jazz Festivals in Victoria, the San Juan Islands and Penticton. In addition Byron and Beth began square dancing in 1965 and it became a big part of their life for the next 20 years. In the 70's Byron was a volunteer with Victoria Gymnastics. While president of the BCGA Byron was instrumental in bringing the 1976 Canadian National Gymnastics Championship to UVIC. Many thanks to the staff at Royal Jubilee Hospital for all their kindness and care. A Celebration of Byron's Life will be held on Friday, March 20, at 2 pm at McCall Gardens Royal Oak, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020