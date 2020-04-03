Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cai Hermansen. View Sign Obituary

HERMANSEN, Cai Cai Hermansen, passed away March 16,2020 at the age of 89. He leaves his wife of 66 years Bitten Hermansen; his son John Hermansen, daughter-in-law Vivian, his daughter Susan Robinson and son-in-law Wayne, daughter Carol Hermansen and son-in-law Brian and his six grandchildren; Brian, Ben, Cai, Hanna, Andrew and Karen. Cai's positive attitude is one that his family hopes will be remembered by those who knew him. Cai was a very kind, generous man that will be missed by many. We would like to thank Bonnie McNab, Ross McNab ad Marlene Antonio for the compassion shown to Dad during his passing. A celebration of Cai's life to include family and friends will be determined at a later date.





HERMANSEN, Cai Cai Hermansen, passed away March 16,2020 at the age of 89. He leaves his wife of 66 years Bitten Hermansen; his son John Hermansen, daughter-in-law Vivian, his daughter Susan Robinson and son-in-law Wayne, daughter Carol Hermansen and son-in-law Brian and his six grandchildren; Brian, Ben, Cai, Hanna, Andrew and Karen. Cai's positive attitude is one that his family hopes will be remembered by those who knew him. Cai was a very kind, generous man that will be missed by many. We would like to thank Bonnie McNab, Ross McNab ad Marlene Antonio for the compassion shown to Dad during his passing. A celebration of Cai's life to include family and friends will be determined at a later date. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close