HERMANSEN, Cai Cai Hermansen, passed away March 16,2020 at the age of 89. He leaves his wife of 66 years Bitten Hermansen; his son John Hermansen, daughter-in-law Vivian, his daughter Susan Robinson and son-in-law Wayne, daughter Carol Hermansen and son-in-law Brian and his six grandchildren; Brian, Ben, Cai, Hanna, Andrew and Karen. Cai's positive attitude is one that his family hopes will be remembered by those who knew him. Cai was a very kind, generous man that will be missed by many. We would like to thank Bonnie McNab, Ross McNab ad Marlene Antonio for the compassion shown to Dad during his passing. A celebration of Cai's life to include family and friends will be determined at a later date.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020