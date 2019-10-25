Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Calvin William WAMBOLT. View Sign Obituary

Calvin William Wambolt passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on Sunday October 13th, 2019.



Born February 25th, 1930 in Sheet Harbour Passage, Nova Scotia. As a young man Cal left Sheet Harbour to join the army and met his bride Betty when stationed in Victoria, BC.



Cal worked as a carpenter and skilled handyman on Vancouver Island for over 50 years, ending his career after 17 years with BC Tel. He also spent many years volunteering/working at Green Mountain ski area so many could enjoy the sport of downhill ski-ing.







His passion in life really was all about fishing, and he spent many years fishing with his son and friends at local hot spots and his favourite area in Gold River. Catching the big one and stories of the one that got away were all a big part of it. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humour, his limitless energy and vigour, generosity and disarming smile, and willingness to help anyone out - no task was too big or too small.







Cal leaves behind Betty, his wife of 67 years, son Brian (Annabelle), grandsons Calvin and Drew, and son in law Jim (MJ). Predeceased by daughter Janet, parents Frank and Elsie, brothers Eric and Raymond.



Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Victoria Hospice and the RJH Renal Unit for their amazing care, kindness and compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Caroline Stigant who Cal held in such high esteem, and whose unfailing support and kindness will always be remembered.



A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Cedar Hill Golf Course between 3 – 5pm.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Victoria Kidney Clinic c/o the Victoria Hospitals Foundation or Victoria Hospice Society.

Calvin William Wambolt passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on Sunday October 13th, 2019.Born February 25th, 1930 in Sheet Harbour Passage, Nova Scotia. As a young man Cal left Sheet Harbour to join the army and met his bride Betty when stationed in Victoria, BC.Cal worked as a carpenter and skilled handyman on Vancouver Island for over 50 years, ending his career after 17 years with BC Tel. He also spent many years volunteering/working at Green Mountain ski area so many could enjoy the sport of downhill ski-ing.His passion in life really was all about fishing, and he spent many years fishing with his son and friends at local hot spots and his favourite area in Gold River. Catching the big one and stories of the one that got away were all a big part of it. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humour, his limitless energy and vigour, generosity and disarming smile, and willingness to help anyone out - no task was too big or too small.Cal leaves behind Betty, his wife of 67 years, son Brian (Annabelle), grandsons Calvin and Drew, and son in law Jim (MJ). Predeceased by daughter Janet, parents Frank and Elsie, brothers Eric and Raymond.Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Victoria Hospice and the RJH Renal Unit for their amazing care, kindness and compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Caroline Stigant who Cal held in such high esteem, and whose unfailing support and kindness will always be remembered.A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Cedar Hill Golf Course between 3 – 5pm.In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Victoria Kidney Clinic c/o the Victoria Hospitals Foundation or Victoria Hospice Society. Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close