Calvin William Wambolt passed away peacefully in Victoria Hospice on Sunday October 13th, 2019.
Born February 25th, 1930 in Sheet Harbour Passage, Nova Scotia. As a young man Cal left Sheet Harbour to join the army and met his bride Betty when stationed in Victoria, BC.
Cal worked as a carpenter and skilled handyman on Vancouver Island for over 50 years, ending his career after 17 years with BC Tel. He also spent many years volunteering/working at Green Mountain ski area so many could enjoy the sport of downhill ski-ing.
His passion in life really was all about fishing, and he spent many years fishing with his son and friends at local hot spots and his favourite area in Gold River. Catching the big one and stories of the one that got away were all a big part of it. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humour, his limitless energy and vigour, generosity and disarming smile, and willingness to help anyone out - no task was too big or too small.
Cal leaves behind Betty, his wife of 67 years, son Brian (Annabelle), grandsons Calvin and Drew, and son in law Jim (MJ). Predeceased by daughter Janet, parents Frank and Elsie, brothers Eric and Raymond.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Victoria Hospice and the RJH Renal Unit for their amazing care, kindness and compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Caroline Stigant who Cal held in such high esteem, and whose unfailing support and kindness will always be remembered.
A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at Cedar Hill Golf Course between 3 – 5pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Victoria Kidney Clinic c/o the Victoria Hospitals Foundation or Victoria Hospice Society.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019