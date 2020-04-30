Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cam Dunphy. View Sign Obituary

DUNPHY, Cam Cam Dunphy died on Monday, April 20th, 2020 in Victoria, BC at the age of 83 after a brief illness. He was born in Red Island, NL 1936 to Thomas and Anne Dunphy as the youngest of 4 children. He pursued a career in marine engineering and moved to Halifax, NS where he met and married his wife Pauline LeClair. He joined the RCMP and moved across Canada to Victoria, BC in 1973. He retired from the RCMP and worked for the Coast Guard where he eventually became Commander of Small Fleets. His impressive career led his children to lovingly refer to him as "Chief". Upon his retirement, he devoted his time to caring for his wife Pauline throughout a long illness. After her death, he was committed to his church and community, volunteering for over 20 years serving soup to the hungry at The Soup Kitchen (in the basement of St. Andrew's Cathedral) and visiting open heart surgery patients at the Jubilee hospital through the First Open Heart Society. Cam always had a full social calendar and frequently traveled to Europe and Israel with his long-time companion, Marg. He was known for his sunny disposition, his compassion for helping others, and his giving spirit. He always stayed true to his Irish Newfie roots with his love for boats, fishing, and music which included playing the accordion or spoons and dancing a little jig. Cam was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline, and his sister Mary (Herb). He is survived by his brothers Pat (Betty) and Joe (Alrita), his three children, John, Sharon, and Paul, his granddaughter Jennifer, and his soon-to-be-born great-granddaughter, Genevieve. A private service was held on Friday, April 24th, 2020 at Holy Cross Church. On Thursday, April 30th, 2020 (Cam's birthday), his remains will be interred at the Royal Oak Burial Park in the Garden of Remembrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Cam's memory to the First Open Heart Society of BC (based in Victoria) or to Victoria Hospice.





