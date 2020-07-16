1/1
Cameron (Ted) HOLLEFREUND
August 16, 1941 - July 01, 2020
Ted Hollefreund went to be with his lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Victoria at his group home, Royal Oak House in Royal Oak.

He was predeceased by his parents Ken, birth mother Katherine, and step mother, Joyce and is survived by his brothers, Vic (Melinda) Hollefreund, Clint (Diana) Hollefreund, and Kurt (Diane) Hollefreund; and sister Karen (Allen) Kurtz.

Ted had a gentle and giving heart and was awarded both a Citation Rose and a Certificate of Appreciation for his volunteer work at the Mustard Seed Street Church and Food Bank. Summers were spent as a volunteer at Cowichan River Bible Camp doing janitorial work for which he received an award for excellence. Ted also loved serving at his church, Queens Ave. Apostolic Church, now called City Light.

Cremation and a family gathering will take place at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria B.C. on July 17th, 2020 at 10 am.

A celebration of life will occur when Covid restrictions allow for a public gathering.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Falaise Dr.
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
