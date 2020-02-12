JOHNSTON, Cameron November 1982 - January 2020 It is with deep sadness that I announce the sudden passing of my son Cameron (Cam), in Victoria, BC, on January 24, 2020. Cam was born in Vancouver and lived in Victoria from 1984 until 1989. He returned to Victoria, his favourite city, in 1999. Cam will be lovingly remembered by his circle of friends and his family members. He is survived by his mother, Alanna, brother Dijay, aunts Sharen (Glen) and Sheila (Dave), cousins Kyle, Christopher, Aleisha, Rhiannon, Dierdre, Caoimhe, grandmother Isabel and many extended family members. "Death is a release from the impressions of the senses, and from desires that make us their puppets, and from the vagaries of the mind, and from the hard service of the flesh." Marcus Aurelius A Celebration of Life will be held in Victoria, at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 292 (411 Gorge Rd East) from 12-3 pm on Sunday, February 16th in the lounge. All are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Moms Stop the Harm, a Canadian registered not for profit organization. https://www.momsstoptheharm.com/donate
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020