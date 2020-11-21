1/1
Camilla Smith
1949 - 2020
SMITH, Camilla May 10, 1949 - November 13, 2020 Passed peacefully at the age of 71. Predeceased by her father and mother, John and Camilla Smith. Fondly remembered by sisters, nieces, nephews and friends. Camilla was a world traveler and a person of science with a Masters in Biochemistry. After earning her degree she worked in research in Finland. When she returned to Edmonton she continued to work in cancer research for 22 years. She married Barry Evans and together they lived and travelled world-wide. They were 2 years in Indonesia and after living in Egypt travelled overland to Europe. They went trekking in Nepal, kayaking in the south-seas and spent a month in Kerala, India, to name a few of their many destinations. In Edmonton she was part of a very active group of outdoor enthusiasts who enjoyed back country trips, winter and summer. After developing depression in Edmonton, she moved to Victoria where she was able to be close to her parents until their passing and found a beloved home in View Royal overlooking Esquimalt Harbour. Also, in that spot she could not have asked for a better group of neighbours. Her love of playing the violin began in high school and continued with the local Juan de Fuca orchestra. She was an active and involved community member volunteering with the View Royal library, gardening at St. John the Divine church, helping in habitat restoration in local parks and was involved in the World Spectra Heritage project at the observatory. She was a gentle soul and will be dearly missed by many. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Victoria General, Royal Jubilee and the Vancouver Island Cancer Clinic who helped her so much in her battle with lung cancer at the end of her life. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a livestreamed graveside service at 1pm on Tuesday, November 24th. Please call Sands Funeral Chapel (250-478-3821) or email kmount@arbormemorial.com for the link and password.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Colwood)
317 GOLDSTREAM AVE
Victoria, BC V9B 2W4
(250) 478-3821
